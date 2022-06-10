American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 132,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.07. 16,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.91. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.