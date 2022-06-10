American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMLM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 77,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
