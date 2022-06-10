American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

