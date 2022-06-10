American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of AMWD opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

