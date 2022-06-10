Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $70,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.91.

NYSE AMP opened at $265.70 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

