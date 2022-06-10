Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $2,750,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.49. 47,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

