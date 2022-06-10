AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Buys A$22,100.00 in Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,100.00 ($15,899.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 659.10.
