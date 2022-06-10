Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.22.

Several research firms have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

