AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

AMPG opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.08. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

