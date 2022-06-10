Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 94,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,612. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

