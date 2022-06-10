Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,519. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

