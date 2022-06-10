Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.38. 1,724,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,874,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.78.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

