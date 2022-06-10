Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $201,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

