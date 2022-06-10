Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 264.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,608,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.25.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
