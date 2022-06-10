Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 139,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

