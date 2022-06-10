Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

