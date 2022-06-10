Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSE A traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 814,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

