Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $65.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.75 million. BGSF posted sales of $74.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.43 million to $273.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.27 million, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGSF. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 9,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in BGSF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

