Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 333,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.11. 12,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,340. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $547.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

