Analysts Anticipate IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,312. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

