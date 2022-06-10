Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to report $71.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $63.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $333.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.90 million to $344.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.55 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

