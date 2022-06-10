Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.75. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

