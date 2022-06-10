Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE MCS opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $472.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

