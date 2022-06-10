Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

