Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,816 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

