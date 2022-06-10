Analysts Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. WW International posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WW International.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 1,002,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,011. WW International has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

