Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) to report $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $3.38. APA posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 291.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

