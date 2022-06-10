Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 1,152,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,909. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,713.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 13.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.