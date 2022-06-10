Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. CONMED posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.55 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CONMED stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. 348,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,120. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.