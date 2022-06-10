Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

MOFG opened at $29.62 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.