Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.38. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKSI stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. 27,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,018. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

