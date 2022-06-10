Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $159.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.40 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $643.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $655.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $660.64 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $693.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 14,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,425. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.