Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.43. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $29.94. 720,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,739,740. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

