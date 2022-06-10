Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to post $51.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.58 million and the lowest is $50.53 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $210.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.68 million to $214.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $240.39 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

