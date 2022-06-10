Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $243.75

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

