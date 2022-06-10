Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $84.53

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CL opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

