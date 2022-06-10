Analysts Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target at $55.42

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of GBT opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

