Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $87.73

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.73.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,737 shares of company stock worth $837,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

