Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $40.80

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

