Analysts Set PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT at $31.25

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock worth $149,934. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

