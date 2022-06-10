Analysts Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price at $17.50

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.59) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research note on Tuesday.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

