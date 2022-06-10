Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $8.67

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
