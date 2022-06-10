Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $514.44

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $494.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

