AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. 7,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

