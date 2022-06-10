Anna Maria Josephine Cavanagh Bentley Acquires 21,104 Shares of Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Stock

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Rating) insider Anna Maria Josephine Cavanagh Bentley bought 21,104 shares of Peel Hunt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £24,058.56 ($30,148.57).

Peel Hunt Limited operates as a mid and small-cap focused investment bank in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Research & Distribution, and Execution & Trading. The Investment Banking segment provides equity and debt capital markets, private capital markets, retail capital markets, debt advisory, private and public mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, private equity coverage, and corporate broking services.

