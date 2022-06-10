Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 399 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $12,424.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,072.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BXMT stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

