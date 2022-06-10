APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $46.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

APA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 6,435,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

