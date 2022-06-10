Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 85,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,356. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

