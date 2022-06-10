Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 36,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,837. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

