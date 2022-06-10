Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.
NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 36,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,837. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.