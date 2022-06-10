Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,698 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,580,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000.

Shares of IYC stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

